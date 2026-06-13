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Mariners' Bryce Miller: Impressive again Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Miller (3-0) picked up the win during Friday's 10-2 rout of the Nationals, allowing two runs on four hits over eight innings. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

Both runs came on solo shots by James Wood and Dylan Crews, but Miller otherwise sailed through his second straight quality start on 91 pitches (65 strikes). The 27-year-old righty hasn't given up more than two runs in any of his six outings (five starts) since making his season debut May 13, posting a 1.54 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 36:5 K:BB through 35 innings as he puts his 2025 struggles behind him. Miller will look to stay dialed in during his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Red Sox.

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