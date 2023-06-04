Miller (3-3) allowed seven runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two over 2.1 innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Mariners.

Miller has now given up 15 runs over his last seven innings spanning two starts. The Rangers were able to pick him apart in the third inning, when he allowed a home run, three doubles and two singles before Gabe Speier worked out of trouble. It's tough to read too much into Miller's sudden struggles -- he's taken care of weaker opponents, but the Yankees and the Rangers are both top-10 offenses for run scoring. The right-hander is now at a 4.46 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 33:5 K:BB through 38.1 innings over seven starts. He's projected for a weekend road start versus the Angels in his next outing.