Miller (4-5) earned the win Sunday against Cleveland, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk over six innings with three strikeouts.

Despite generating just seven whiffs out of his 72 total pitches, the 27-year-old managed to tally his first quality start of the season. Both runs Miller conceded scored via a Daniel Schneemann two-run homer in the third. Through 64.2 total frames, the Seattle right-hander has pitched to a 5.71 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 50:27 K:BB, making him a tough option to rely upon in fantasy. Miller currently lines up to make his next start at Atlanta next weekend.