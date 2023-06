Miller will make his next start against the Marlins on Monday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Miller was scheduled to face the Angels on Sunday, but the Mariners will now have the rookie right-hander face off against Miami at home with Logan Gilbert now starting in his place. Miller has been shelled in his last two starts, so it's not surprising to see Seattle give him an extra day of rest and also give Gilbert an added start made possible by having Thursday off.