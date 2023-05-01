Miller will be called up from Double-A Arkansas to make his major-league debut Tuesday against the Athletics, Joe Doyle of FutureStarsSeries.com reports.

Miller has struggled overall this season with Arkansas in posting a 6.41 ERA over his first four starts. His last outing was his best, though, as he allowed just one hit and one run while fanning five over five innings. Miller had a breakout 2022 campaign which saw him hold a 3.16 ERA and 163:46 K:BB over 133.2 innings. It's unclear whether this will be just a spot start or he could stick around a while, but there should theoretically be an opening with Robbie Ray (elbow) done for the season. He's worthy of an add in fantasy leagues with such a favorable first outing on tap.