Miller (2-0) earned the win Saturday, tossing seven scoreless innings in which he allowed three hits during a 5-0 win over the Tigers. He struck out three and did not issue a walk.

Miller has been electric since making his MLB debut at the beginning of May, allowing just one run over 19 innings while posting a 18:1 K:BB. There's no reason to think he's headed back to the minors anytime soon, so he'll look to maintain his momentum during his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for a three-game weekend set in Atlanta.