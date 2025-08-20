Miller didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Phillies, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out four.

Miller wasn't sharp in his first major-league start since early June after missing over two months due to elbow inflammation, serving up multiple home runs for the first time this season. However, it was at least encouraging to see the right-hander generate 15 whiffs and work at least five innings for the eighth time in 11 starts this year. Miller tossed 85 pitches Tuesday, so he should be just about ready to handle a full workload in his next scheduled start versus the Padres. Through 53.2 innings, he has a poor 5.87 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 43:25 K:BB.