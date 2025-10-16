Miller will start Friday's Game 5 of the ALCS against the Blue Jays, Tim Booth of The Seattle Times reports.

The Mariners will turn to Miller again after he tossed six innings of one-run ball on short rest in Game 1. He will be taking the ball on regular rest Friday and will have Bryan Woo available out of the bullpen behind him to provide length, if needed. The Blue Jays are expected to counter with Kevin Gausman as their Game 5 starter.