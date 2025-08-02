Miller (elbow) made his first rehab start with Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, allowing one hit and no walks in four scoreless innings. He struck out six.

Miller mowed down the opposition Friday, pouring in 42 of his 52 pitches for strikes. The 26-year-old right-hander is working his way back from right elbow inflammation, and he's still likely to need another rehab outing or two before the Mariners feel comfortable activating him from the injured list. Miller posted a 5.73 ERA and 1.54 WHIP over 48.2 innings before going down, so he'll be looking to find his footing in 2025 upon his eventual reinstatement.