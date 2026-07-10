Mariners' Bryce Miller: Tagged for six runs Thursday

Miller (4-3) took the loss Thursday against the Marlins, allowing six runs (four earned) on nine hits and four walks while striking out three over five innings.

Miller surrendered a leadoff solo homer to Griffin Conine in the second inning before allowing another run later in the frame on a double. Things unraveled in the fourth, when he was charged with four runs, though two defensive errors played a major role in the damage. The right-hander issued four walks Thursday, almost matching the total (five) he had allowed over his previous 52.2 innings this season. Despite the rough outing, Miller had been outstanding entering Thursday, posting a 1.71 ERA and 0.66 WHIP across his first nine appearances.