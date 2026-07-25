Mariners' Bryce Miller: Tagged with loss Friday

Miller (4-5) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Rangers after allowing five runs on six hits and a walk across 5.1 innings. He didn't record a strikeout.

Miller has dropped his last three starts and five of the last six, but the most surprising aspect of this outing is the fact that he didn't record a single strikeout -- it's the first time it has happened to him in 2026. Miller is trending in the wrong direction and has gone 1-5 with a 4.01 ERA and 1.13 WHIP across 33.2 innings over his last six starts while allowing seven homers. His next start won't be any easier, as he's scheduled to face the Dodgers on the road.