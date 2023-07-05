Miller, who was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand, is "not going to pitch for a while" according to manager Scott Servais, the Associated Press reports.

Servais added Miller will be limited to playing light catch for the time being. The overarching question for fantasy managers is naturally how the "for a while" portion of the Mariners' skipper's comment will be quantified, considering the upcoming All-Star break qualifies as a fairly extended layoff in and of itself. It appears likely the next week to 10 days will be integral to how quickly Miller can heal up from an injury that affects his velocity significantly, and if that downtime doesn't prove sufficient to return him to full health, there's a chance the rookie misses additional time once play resumes.