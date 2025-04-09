The Mariners selected Lawrence's contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.
Lawrence had made two starts with Tacoma this season, allowing five runs with an 8:3 K:BB over 10.1 innings. The veteran righty will give Seattle some length in the bullpen.
More News
-
Mariners' Casey Lawrence: Sent back to minor-league camp•
-
Mariners' Casey Lawrence: Sticking with Mariners•
-
Mariners' Casey Lawrence: Strong final exhibition appearance•
-
Mariners' Casey Lawrence: Invited to Mariners' camp•
-
Casey Lawrence: Heads to open market•
-
Cardinals' Casey Lawrence: Earns extra-innings win•