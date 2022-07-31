The Mariners placed Moore on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to back spasms, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Moore was one of three Mariners position players who was removed due to injury in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Astros, with Julio Rodriguez (wrist) and Sam Haggerty (forearm) also departing. Though Haggerty is considered day-to-day, Rodriguez and Moore were both forced to the injured list, thinning Seattle's depth in the outfield. Jarred Kelenic and Jack Larsen were called up from Triple-A Tacoma and Double-A Arkansas, respectively, in corresponding transactions.