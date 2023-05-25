Moore (oblique) went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Triple-A Tacoma's extra-inning win over Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Moore was making his Rainiers debut after moving up his rehab assignment from High-A Everett. The versatile 30-year-old started at second base and played a full nine innings before subbing out ahead of the extra frame, and the fact he had the green light on the basepaths was certainly an encouraging sign with respect to his health. Moore may only need a handful more games down on the farm before he's deemed ready for activation.
