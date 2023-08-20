Hancock was removed after two innings in his start Sunday against the Astros due to a right shoulder strain. He struck out two and gave up no runs on two hits and no walks prior to departing.

The rookie right-hander was making his third start for Seattle after covering five innings in both of his first two big-league outings and giving up six earned runs on 11 hits and three walks. He was off to a strong start Sunday before the injury prompted the Mariners to lift him from the contest after 31 pitches. Though the Mariners are set to welcome right-hander Bryan Woo (forearm) back from the injured list for their series in Chicago that begins Monday, the team had planned to keep Hancock around as part of a six-man rotation during the upcoming week. Hancock's injury probably nixes those plans.