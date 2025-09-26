Hancock allowed two hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over four scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Thursday.

Hancock got the spot start since Bryan Woo (pectoral) was not available. This was Hancock's first start since July 1, as he has served out of the bullpen since rejoining the Mariners at the start of September. He's on a 9.2-inning scoreless streak over his last five appearances. Hancock has a 4.90 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 64:31 K:BB through 90 innings across 22 appearances (16 starts) in the majors this season. If the 26-year-old is on the Mariners' postseason roster, he will likely be a multi-inning option out of the bullpen.