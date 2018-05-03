Goeddel was promoted to the big leagues prior to Thursday's game against Oakland.

In a corresponding move, the Mariners announced that Ichiro Suzuki was dropped from the active roster but will remain with the organization in a front-office advisory role. Goeddel has appeared in nine games for Triple-A Tacoma this season and has yet to allow a run over nine innings of work. He will be utilized out of the bullpen in low-leverage situations.