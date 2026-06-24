Mariners' George Kirby: Back in win column Tuesday

Kirby (6-7 picked up the win Tuesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on eight hits and two walks over six innings in a 3-2 victory over the Pirates. He struck out five.

The right-hander produced his ninth quality start of the season on 91 pitches (65 strikes), but it took a Cole Young two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning to finally get Kirby back in the win column. He'd gone 0-5 over his prior six starts, stumbling to a 6.27 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 33:7 K:BB in 33 innings during the losing streak. With that monkey off his back, Kirby will look to build on Tuesday's performance in his next outing, which is set to come on the road this weekend in Cleveland.