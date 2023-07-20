Kirby (9-8) earned the win Thursday, allowing four hits over seven scoreless innings in a 5-0 win over the Twins. He struck out 10.

Kirby made easy work of the Twins on Thursday, matching a season-high with 10 strikeouts while delivering his fourth scoreless outing of the year. It was quite a bounce-back performance from the 25-year-old right-hander after he allowed six runs in his last outing, a loss to the Tigers. Kirby's ERA is now down to 3.23 with a 1.04 WHIP and a league-best 8.45 K/BB. Kirby will look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently lined up as a rematch with the Twins in Minnesota.