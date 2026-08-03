Mariners' George Kirby: Fires seven scoreless innings

Kirby did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing five hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings against the Twins. He struck out three.

Kirby silenced the Twins offense across seven shutout innings, though a bullpen implosion kept him from being credited with the win. It was a much-needed bounce-back effort for the right-hander, who was tagged for seven runs in Monday's loss to the Rangers. Overall, the 28-year-old owns an 8-9 record with a 3.76 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 110:26 K:BB across 127 innings (21 starts) and is lined up to pitch next weekend against the Rays.