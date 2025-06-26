Kirby (1-4) was saddled with the loss Wednesday against the Twins, giving up one run on three hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out three.

The 27-year-old right-hander surrendered a season-low one run, and he even fired 3.2 hitless innings to begin the outing. Minnesota scratched a run across via a Willi Castro single in the sixth frame, but it was still nonetheless one of Kirby's finer efforts so far this year. He's still trying to find a rhythm following a delayed start to the season with a shoulder injury, as evidenced by his 5.40 ERA through his first 36.2 innings, but he does carry a solid 36:9 K:BB and 1.28 WHIP ahead of his next scheduled matchup versus a Royals team with a .664 OPS this year.