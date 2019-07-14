Kirby, the Mariners' 20th overall selection in the 2019 first-year player draft, fired two scoreless innings during his professional debut in short-season Everett's win over Vancouver on Saturday, Dan Stokes of MiLB.com reports.

Kirby allowed just one hit and recorded two strikeouts, firing a 1-2-3 first inning before allowing a single in the second. Stokes reports Kirby threw 16 of 26 pitches for strikes and earned strong grades from AquaSox pitching coach Ari Ronick. "It's something we are going to have to look at," Ronick said of Kirby's workload the rest of the summer. "He needs to get more comfortable out there, but I don't see any big mechanical changes yet."