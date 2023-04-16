Kirby (1-1) secured the win over Colorado on Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out three batters over 6.1 innings.

Kirby recorded a season-low three punchouts and notched a modest nine swinging strikes Saturday, but he held the Rockies to a pair of runs to enjoy his first win of the campaign. The right-hander started the season with a rough 4.1-inning effort during which he allowed four earned runs, but he's since posted consecutive quality starts during which he's allowed three earned runs over 12.1 frames. Kirby's 6.5 K/9 so far in 2023 is disappointing after he recorded a 9.2 K/9 over 130 frames as a rookie last season, but he has plenty of time to catch up. His next start is tentatively scheduled to come at home against St. Louis next week.