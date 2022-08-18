Kirby (5-3) earned the win against the Angels on Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out seven and walking one over 5.2 innings.

Kirby's outing Wednesday was a mixed bag, though he ended up with a solid result. He gave up three earned runs and six hits while throwing 63 of 94 pitches for strikes and allowed only one walk and struck out six batters while falling one out short of a quality start. Kirby has lasted six or more innings in just two of his last seven starts, a sign that Seattle may be limiting his innings. The righty will take a 3.47 ERA into his next outing.