Mariners' George Kirby: Rebounds with quality start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kirby allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out three over six innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Saturday.
Kirby struggled against the Mets in the Little League Classic last weekend, but he rebounded well with a quality start in this outing. His usually impeccable control hasn't been present lately -- Kirby has walked multiple batters in six of his last eight starts, though he's still turned in five quality starts in that span. For the season, he's at a 4.05 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 97:26 K:BB through 95.2 innings over 17 starts. He's projected to make his next start at Cleveland.
More News
-
Mariners' George Kirby: Struggles in neutral-site game•
-
Mariners' George Kirby: Dazzles in fourth straight win•
-
Mariners' George Kirby: Fans nine in victory•
-
Mariners' George Kirby: Sharp in Thursday's win•
-
Mariners' George Kirby: Strikes out nine in win•
-
Mariners' George Kirby: Fades in sixth inning•