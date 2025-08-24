Kirby allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out three over six innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Saturday.

Kirby struggled against the Mets in the Little League Classic last weekend, but he rebounded well with a quality start in this outing. His usually impeccable control hasn't been present lately -- Kirby has walked multiple batters in six of his last eight starts, though he's still turned in five quality starts in that span. For the season, he's at a 4.05 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 97:26 K:BB through 95.2 innings over 17 starts. He's projected to make his next start at Cleveland.