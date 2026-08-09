Mariners' George Kirby: Settles for no-decision

Kirby allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings in a no-decision versus the Rays on Saturday.

Kirby was steady, though he wasn't all that efficient, needing 99 pitches (63 strikes) to get through his five frames. He was again let down by his offense, getting just one run of support while he was on the mound. Kirby has allowed two runs or fewer in six of his last seven outings but has just three wins in that span. He's at a 3.68 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 112:28 K:BB across 132 innings over 22 starts this season. Kirby's next start is projected to be on the road in Houston.