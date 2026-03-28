Kirby (1-0) allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings to earn the win Friday over the Guardians.

The lone blemish on Kirby's line was a solo shot by Chase DeLauter in the first inning. Kirby pitched to a 3.77 ERA over 14.1 innings across four starts in spring training, and his 11:5 K:BB was an unusual showing of shaky command. The right-hander had a 4.21 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 137:29 K:BB across 126 regular-season innings in 2025. Kirby should offer strong command and plenty of bounce-back potential in 2026, which is already off to a good start after his strong season debut. He's lined up for a home start versus the Yankees next week.