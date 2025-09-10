Kirby took a no-decision Tuesday against the Cardinals, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out two.

After being tagged for seven runs his last time out, Kirby was unable to steady the ship Tuesday. The right-hander has failed to fire at least five frames in three of his past five outings, although he does have seven quality starts under his belt since the All-Star break. Kirby has a 4.56 ERA and 1.27 WHIP, which are on pace to be career-worst figures, to go with a more encouraging 106:28 K:BB over 108.2 innings, and he'll be trying to get back on track this weekend against the division-rival Angels.