Kirby (8-6) allowed seven runs on 12 hits and three walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings to take the loss versus the Mets in Sunday's Little League Classic.

Kirby may not want to stop by Williamsport again any time soon, as he had arguably his worst start of the season in this contest. He walked a season-high three batters for the fourth time this year, and the seven runs allowed also represented his most in any outing in 2025. That was enough to end his four-start winning streak. Kirby is now at a 4.22 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 94:23 K:BB through 89.2 innings over 16 starts. The 23 walks represent his most in any year of his four-year career, which is concerning given he's seen his lightest workload this season due to injuries. Kirby will try to right the ship in a home matchup versus the Athletics for his next start.