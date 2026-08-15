Mariners' George Kirby: Struggles in no-decision

Kirby did not factor into the decision in Friday's 10-7 extra-inning loss to the Astros, allowing five runs on eight hits and three walks with two strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

The damage was done early, as Kirby surrendered a solo homer in the first before enduring a four-run second inning. He labored overall, issuing three walks for just the third time this season while generating only seven whiffs on 99 pitches. The 28-year-old has now posted a 4.39 ERA through five second-half outings, though 12 of the 13 runs he's allowed have come in two blow-up starts. He'll take a 3.89 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 114:31 K:BB across 136.2 innings this season into a road matchup with the Brewers next week.