Kirby (8-8) allowed six runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Tigers.

Kirby strung together five straight quality starts heading into the All-Star break, but he didn't fare well in his first outing of the second half. The right-hander gave up four of the runs on a pair of homers from Kerry Carpenter, making this just the second time in 18 appearances Kirby's allowed multiple long balls. He has a 3.43 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 93:11 K:BB through 112.2 innings. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Twins.