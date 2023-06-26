Kirby (6-7) took the loss Sunday, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk over 6.1 innings against the Orioles. He struck out four.

For the second straight appearance, Kirby added a tally to the loss column while also finishing with a quality start. Most of the damage against Kirby came in the third frame, where Anthony Santander launched a two-run homer that plated Jorge Mateo. Despite being tied for the eighth most losses in MLB, Kirby holds a strong 3.26 ERA on the year and has given up just five earned runs over his last three starts (19.1 innings). He is tentatively scheduled to toe the rubber again during a home series versus the Rays next weekend.