Kirby (2-2) allowed five hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings to earn the win Wednesday over the Athletics.

It's the third time in nine starts this year Kirby's gone six scoreless innings, though he's yet to pitch beyond that. He received plenty of run support Wednesday, allowing him to cruise to his second win of the campaign. The rookie right-hander has posted a 3.12 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 47:6 K:BB through 49 innings overall. He's got another favorable matchup on the horizon next week at home versus the Orioles.