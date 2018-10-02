Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Expected to break camp with Mariners
General manager Jerry Dipoto said Suzuki will be on Seattle's Opening Day roster when the team kicks off its season against the A's in Tokyo, assuming he's healthy, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "I would stop short of guaranteeing it, because we have to make sure he's healthy. But he'll be on our roster," Dipoto said. "We feel strongly that it's the right thing to do for our franchise and the right thing to do for the NPB and believe it's the right thing to do for Ichiro. What happens thereafter remains to be seen."
Suzuki opened the 2018 season with the Mariners, but ultimately transitioned into a front-office role in May following a slow start to the campaign (.205/.255/.205 through 15 games). It sounds like Suzuki will rejoin the Mariners one last time for the team's two-game set in his native Japan, as both teams will be allowed to carry 28 players for the season-opening series. The veteran outfielder will likely call it quits when Seattle returns stateside and shifts back to a traditional 25-man roster, though nothing has been confirmed at this point. It will be a well-deserved sendoff for the Japanese legend, who hit a combined .322/.373/.434 with 4,367 hits, 235 homers and 708 stolen bases across 27 seasons in the majors and Japan.
More News
-
Ichiro Suzuki: Transitions into front office role•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Reaches base four times Sunday•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Out of Monday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Not starting Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...