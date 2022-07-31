The Mariners selected Larsen's contract from Double-A Arkansas on Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times. He'll start in right field and bat ninth in his MLB debut in Houston.

Seattle brought Larsen and Jarred Kelenic aboard from the minors to serve as replacements in the outfield for Julio Rodriguez (wrist) and Dylan Moore (back) after both were placed on the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's series finale. Though Larsen -- who slashed .260/.367/.405 with six home runs and six steals in 360 plate appearances at Arkansas -- is getting the start in the outfield Sunday alongside Jesse Winker and Adam Frazier, Kelenic is the likelier candidate to fill in for Rodriguez as a lineup regular. The decision to start Larsen in Houston is likely a result of Kelenic not scheduled to arrive at the ballpark until after first pitch, according to Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle.