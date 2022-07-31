The Mariners recalled Kelenic from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He won't start in the Mariners' series finale versus the Astros.

Kelenic has been busy getting his mechanics at the plate straightened out at Triple-A since mid-May, producing an impressive .289/.355/.551 slash line with 34 extra-base hits (20 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs) and 37 RBI across 248 plate appearances. The production is in stark contrast to the .140/.219/.291 line Kelenic generated with the Mariners over 30 games before being demoted, and the 23-year-old cut his strikeout rate to a much more palatable 23.8 percent during his time on the farm after going down on strikes at a 37.5 percent clip during his time with the big-league club. Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports that Kelenic isn't likely to arrive in Houston until shortly before Sunday's 2:10 p.m. ET first pitch, meaning it's likely he's only available in a pinch-hit capacity for the series finale against the Astros.