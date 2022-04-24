Winker entered Saturday's win over the Royals as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and contributed a walk, a two-run double and a run over two plate appearances.
The struggling outfielder had gotten the night off from starting duties, but he ended up playing a part in the Mariners' 13-run breakout. Winker's eighth-inning two-bagger came at a particularly timely juncture, as it gave Seattle breathing room after the Royals had closed to within 8-7. Perhaps Saturday's productive night will help reignite Winker's bat after he'd gone 1-for-21 over the previous six games.
