Winker was ejected from Sunday's game against the Angels in the second inning after he was involved in a benches-clearing brawl, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Adam Frazier came on to pinch run for Winker, who charged toward the Angels bench after he was hit by a pitch during his first plate appearance of the day. In the ensuing brawl, multiple Mariners and Angels players were seen throwing punches, though it's unclear if Winker was one of them. MLB will likely review footage of the brawl over the next day or two before determining if Winker or any other Mariners and Angels players will be subject to fines or suspension. Angels starter Andrew Wantz -- who hit Winker with the pitch -- was also ejected after the game resumed following an 18-minute suspension.