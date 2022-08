Winker went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's 11-7 victory over the Angels.

Winker scored early on a Carlos Santana single in the third inning, then launched a two-run shot in the sixth that scored Adam Frazier. It was Winker's 13th home run of the year and his fourth this month. In 37 at-bats this month, Winker has picked up nine hits and 12 walks, but has also struck out 10 times giving the outfielder a .243/.420/.568 August slash line.