Winker went 1-for-5 with an RBI sacrifice fly and a game-winning run-scoring single in an extra-innings win over the Royals on Sunday.

Winker played a critical role in the red-hot Mariners' win, as his 10th-inning sacrifice fly tied the game at 4-4 and his 12th-inning single plated Adam Frazier with the winning run. Winker is showing signs of breaking out of a recent slump, as he was productive as a pinch hitter Saturday night before Sunday's two-RBI tally.