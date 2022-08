Winker went 2-for-3 with a walk in a loss to the Nationals on Wednesday.

Winker produced the only multi-hit effort of the afternoon for the Mariners, his third such tally of August. The veteran outfielder has shown some life at the plate over the last week-plus of what has been a lackluster season, putting together a .269/.375/.500 slash line that includes two home runs, six RBI and matching 15.6 percent walk and strikeout rates across the last eight games.