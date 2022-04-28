Winker went 1-for-4 with a double in a loss to the Rays on Wednesday.

The struggling outfielder may be starting to build some momentum at the plate, as Wednesday's two-bagger extended his hitting streak to four games. Both of Winker's extra-base hits on the season -- the first also a double -- have come within that span, as have four of his six RBI thus far in 2022. While his current .164 average and .197 slugging percentage are admittedly alarming, it's worth noting the combination OF Winker's modest 13.0 percent strikeout rate, elevated 28.8 percent line-drive rate and unsustainably low .192 BABIP paint a a picture of a hitter who's been significantly unlucky when making contact early this season.