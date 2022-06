Winker went 2-for-4 with a bases-loaded walk in a win over the Angels on Saturday.

Winker knotted the game at 2-2 in the sixth inning by displaying a discerning eye at the plate with the bases loaded. The multi-hit effort was also the fourth in the last five games for the ascending outfielder, who's now sporting an eye-popping .625 on-base percentage over the 24 plate appearances he's logged over that span.