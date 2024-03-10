Krehbiel (neck) gave up three earned runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one over an inning of relief in Friday's 9-5 loss to the Cubs in Cactus League play.

Krehbiel had been scheduled to make his third appearance of the spring Wednesday versus the Royals, but he was scratched from that outing two days later due to a neck strain. The veteran reliever was quickly able to move past the issue, but he was hit hard in his return to the mound Friday, with both of the hits he allowed leaving the yard. Krehbiel is attending camp as a non-roster invitee and looks like a long shot to win a spot in the Mariners' Opening Day bullpen.