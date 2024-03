The Mariners scratched Krehbiel from his scheduled relief appearance in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Royals due to a neck strain, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Krehbiel has been attending big-league camp as a non-roster invitee and is looking to win a spot in the Mariners' Opening Day bullpen. Even though the injury is believed to be only a minor concern, it further hurts Krehbiel's bid for a roster spot.