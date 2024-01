Krehbiel signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Tuesday that includes and invitation to spring training, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Krehbiel, 31, holds a 3.65 ERA and 57:27 K:BB over 74 relief innings covering parts of four seasons at the big-league level. The right-hander spent the 2023 campaign in the Orioles organization, holding a 1.80 ERA in six appearances in the majors and a 3.89 ERA in 35 outings at Triple-A Norfolk.