Krehbiel has exercised the assignment clause in his minor-league contract with the Mariners, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 in Houston reports.

The Mariners will now have two days to either add Krehbiel to the major-league roster or grant him his release. Krehbiel has put up a 3.74 ERA and 32:11 K:BB over 33.2 innings with Triple-A Tacoma this season. The 31-year-old holds a career 3.65 ERA and 57:27 K:BB across 74 frames in parts of four seasons at the big-league level.