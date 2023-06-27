Caballero is not in the starting lineup Tuesday versus the Nationals.
Caballero will take a seat after he went 1-for-6 with a run scored, two walks, a strikeout and a stolen base while starting two of the games during Seattle's series with Baltimore. Kolten Wong will draw the start at second base and bat ninth against Washington.
