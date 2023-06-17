Caballero went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 3-2 win over the White Sox.

Caballero's hitting remains middling -- he's gone 6-for-26 (.231) in June, but he also has a 7:4 BB:K and four steals this month. The second baseman is up to 10 steals on 12 attempts this season while slashing .238/.392/.356 with two home runs, 16 RBI and 16 runs scored. He appears to have the edge over Kolten Wong and Dylan Moore for a starting job at the keystone, though Caballero rarely hits higher than ninth in the order.